Witherspoon recorded 31 tackles, nine passes defensed and one interception across 13 games with the Rams in 2024.

Witherspoon signed with the Rams late in the offseason and began the campaign on the practice squad. He was activated in Week 4 and saw an inconsistent role from there-- often rotating with Cobie Durant. Witherspoon allowed quarterbacks to post a 103.1 passer rating when targeted this season, though his nine passes defensed matched the second-best mark of his career. He will be a free agent this offseason and may be forced to wait until injuries occur in training camp before finding a new home or returning to the Rams.