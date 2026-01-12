Witherspoon (shoulder) will be placed on injured reserve, head coach Sean McVay relayed Monday, Greg Beacham of The Associated Press reports.

Witherspoon aggravated his scapula injury during the Rams' 34-31 win over the Panthers in the wild-card round. The cornerback will miss the remainder of the Rams' postseason run due to the injury and is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason ahead of his age-31 campaign. Witherspoon had eight tackles (six solo) and one interception among his two passes defensed in six regular-season games and added one solo tackle prior to his departure from Saturday's playoff win.