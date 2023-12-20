Witherspoon (groin) does not carry an injury designation into Thursday's game versus the Saints, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Witherspoon was able to manage a full practice Wednesday, putting himself in position to suit up in Week 16. He projects to spend a healthy number of snaps lined up across from Chris Olave on Thursday.
