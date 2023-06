Jackson (illness) has been an active participant at the Rams' OTAs this week, Jourdan Rodrigue of the Athletic reports.

Jackson was placed on injured reserve in November after he was diagnosed with blood clots, but he appears ready to go ahead of the 2023 campaign. The offensive lineman will look to pick up where he left off at left tackle last season, impressing as injury replacement for starter Joe Noteboom (Achilles), who he'll slot in behind again this year on the depth chart.