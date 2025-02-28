Jackson and the Rams agreed to terms Friday on a three-year, $57 million contract extension, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Jackson reached terms on his extension on the same day that veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford and the team agreed to a restructured contract, hinting that one of the 37-year-old signal-caller's terms may have been the continued presence of his reliable left tackle. The 26-year-old former UDFA had been scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and he would have been one of the top O-linemen available.