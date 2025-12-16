Rams' Alaric Jackson: Considered limited Monday
By RotoWire Staff
Jackson (ankle) was considered limited on Monday's estimated injury report, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.
Jackson is dealing with an apparent ankle injury, and although the Rams didn't practice Monday, the injury was significant enough for him to not be considered 100 percent. The offensive lineman will have two more opportunities to log a full practice prior to Thursday night's contest against the Seahawks.