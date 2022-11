Jackson (knee) is considered doubtful to play against Arizona on Sunday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Jackson did not practice at all this week while dealing with a knee injury, so he's likely a longshot to play Sunday. The 24-year-old has started each of the last six games on the Rams' depleted offensive line, so his absence should vault either Ty Nsekhe or Bobby Evans to step in at left tackle against the Cardinals.