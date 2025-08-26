Coach Sean McVay said Monday that he expects Jackson (tailbone/blood clots) to play in Week 1 versus the Texans, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Jackson has been working with Rams trainers since June when he was diagnosed with blood clots, and he's apparently progressed well in his recovery. He is expected to be back participating in team drills next Monday ahead of the Rams' season opener, and if the attitude of his coach is any indication, there's a good chance he starts at left tackle in Week 1.