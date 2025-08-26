Rams' Alaric Jackson: Expects to play Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Sean McVay said Monday that he expects Jackson (tailbone/blood clots) to play in Week 1 versus the Texans, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.
Jackson has been working with Rams trainers since June when he was diagnosed with blood clots, and he's apparently progressed well in his recovery. He is expected to be back participating in team drills next Monday ahead of the Rams' season opener, and if the attitude of his coach is any indication, there's a good chance he starts at left tackle in Week 1.
More News
-
Rams' Alaric Jackson: On track with recovery•
-
Rams' Alaric Jackson: Participates in team drills•
-
Rams' Alaric Jackson: Outlook remains hazy•
-
Rams' Alaric Jackson: Could miss time due to blood clots•
-
Rams' Alaric Jackson: Agrees to three-year extension•
-
Rams' Alaric Jackson: Suting up for divisional round•