The Rams tendered restricted free agent Jackson at the second-round level, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Jackson joined the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa in 2021, and he became a full-time starter in 2023, starting all 15 games in which he played. Revamping the offensive line and keeping it together has been an offseason priority for the Rams after they re-signed RG Kevin Dotson before then striking a free-agent deal with LG Jonah Jackson.