Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday that Jackson (foot) is listed as questionable but is expected to play in Sunday's matchup against the Bills, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Jackson appears to be trending toward playing in Week 14, as he upgraded from no participation in Wednesday's practice to a limited session Thursday. If the 26-year-old offensive lineman is able to play through his foot issue Sunday, he's expected to serve as the Rams' top left tackle, protecting Matthew Stafford's blindside.