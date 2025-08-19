Head coach Sean McVay said Monday that Jackson (tailbone/blood clots) is "on track" with his rehab and is "in great shape right now," Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Jackson has been working with the Rams' medical staff since June after he was diagnosed with blood clots. His availability for 2025 is very much up in the air, but it appears the 27-year-old offensive tackle is taking the right steps in his recovery. It's unclear who would serve as the Rams' starting left tackle if Jackson were to miss regular-season games. D.J. Humphries signed with the team in mid-June but did not play in the first two preseason games. Instead, it has been AJ Arcuri and David Quessenberry who have drawn the start at left tackle in the first and second preseason games, respectively.