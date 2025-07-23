Rams coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that the team hopes Jackson (blood clots) will get back on the field, though there remains uncertainty due to the nature of the offensive lineman's condition, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Jackson also dealt with blood clots in 2022 but was ultimately able to resume playing. That said, the condition isn't easy to navigate, and McVay has deemed Jackson's status as being "a day at a time." Jackson will be allowed to participate in jog-throughs at the start of training camp but won't do any physical on-field work. If he's not ready to play by Week 1, the recently signed D.J. Humphries will likely fill in at left tackle.