Jackson (tailbone/blood clots) practiced Monday, and head coach Sean McVay said the team plans for Jackson to start Week 1 versus Houston, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

The Rams intend to monitor Jackson throughout the week to see how he does after being diagnosed with blood clots in June. It sounds like the veteran will be able to suit up and start at left tackle Week 1 against the Texans as long as he does fine the rest of the week in practice.