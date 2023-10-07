Jackson (hamstring) has been deemed questionable to play Week 5 against Philadelphia, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

A hamstring injury forced Jackson to miss last week's contest against the Colts, and he began this week with a pair of DNPs. However, he returned to a limited session Friday, and Rams head coach Sean McVay indicated that Jackson is expected to play Sunday. Joe Noteboom has been ruled out this week due to a groin issue, so Warren McClendon may need to step in at left tackle if Jackson can't go.