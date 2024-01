Jackson is expected to rejoin the Rams on Tuesday after missing Sunday's win over the Giants due to a "family situation," Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

The left tackle was also questionable for the matchup with the Giants due to a thigh injury. Jackson has started all 14 games he's played in this season, and his return to the team is a positive first step toward starting again in Sunday's regular season finale against the 49ers.