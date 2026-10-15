Jackson's suspension for an act of unsportsmanlike conduct during Monday's game versus the Bills has been reduced to one game, Tom Pelissero of Netflix reports.

Jackson was initially dealt a two-game suspension after hitting veteran defensive end Bradley Chubb in the face following an altercation in Week 5, but that penalty was cut in half after an appeal. He'll still have to miss Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, though, and veteran David Quessenberry figures to step in at left tackle for that contest.