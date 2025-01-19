Jackson (chest) is active for Sunday's NFC divisional-round matchup against Philadelphia, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Jackson was expected to play despite missing practice Wednesday and Friday with a chest issue. The 26-year-old will hold down his spot as the Rams' starting left tackle versus an Eagles pass rush that has been one of the most disruptive units in the league this season.
More News
-
Rams' Alaric Jackson: Questionable but expected to play•
-
Rams' Alaric Jackson: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Rams' Alaric Jackson: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Rams' Alaric Jackson: Good to go against Buffalo•
-
Rams' Alaric Jackson: Likely playing in Week 14•
-
Rams' Alaric Jackson: Starting in Week 13•