Rams' Alaric Jackson: Upgrades to full practice Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (ankle) was a full participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Jackson was limited in Monday's session due to an ankle issue, but it doesn't appear to be a long-term concern after working in full Tuesday. That puts him on track to start at left tackle in Thursday's NFC West tilt against Seattle.
