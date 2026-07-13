Rams' Alaric Jackson: Won't face felony charges

Jackson won't face felony charges in connection with his arrest on a domestic violence charge in June, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson's case has been assigned for a pre-filing diversion available to eligible individuals that is an alternative to misdemeanor criminal prosecution. The Rams' left tackle could still be subject to discipline by the NFL under the league's personal conduct policy. Charges have not been filed against Jackson at this time but his case will stay open throughout the length of the statute of limitations and can be reevaluated based on any new developments, per Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office spokesperson Ivor Pine.