Rams' Alec Ogletree: Considered day-to-day
Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay said Ogletree (elbow) is considered day-to-day, but is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Eagles, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Ogletree followed Sunday's win over the Cardinals by stating he should be ready in time for this weekend's top-heavy tussle, so McVay's update provides further reassurance on that front. The linebacker was forced out of Los Angeles' latest victory after making one tackle and returning an interception 41 yards for a touchdown, and although it's questionable how he injured himself, the problem was never thought to be serious.
