Rams' Alec Ogletree: Expects to be ready for Week 14
Ogletree said he should be ready for Week 14's game against the Eagles, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.
Ogletree also wanted to reassure fans that he didn't injure himself by doing a flip into the end zone after returning an interception for a touchdown. We'll take his word for it. However, in regards to his Week 14 availability, we can't take his word completely, so keep a close eye on how he progresses through practices in the week ahead, as he may be limited due to the new injury.
