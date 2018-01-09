Rams' Alec Ogletree: Five solo tackles in loss to Falcons
Ogletree registered five solo tackles during Saturday's 26-13 loss to Atlanta in the wild-card round.
After a career-high 136 tackles (98 solo) in 2016, Ogletree dipped to 95 (63 solo) through 15 games this year. The statistical decline is easily explained by Los Angeles' ability to sustain offensive drives and keep its defense off the field for longer stretches. The Rams went from being the lowest-scoring team in 2016 to the highest this year, after all. Ogletree's numbers still made him a solid weekly option in IDP settings, but his production in 2017 might be the new norm with the across-the-board improvements Los Angeles has made.
More News
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...