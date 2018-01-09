Rams' Alec Ogletree: Five solo tackles in loss to Falcons

Ogletree registered five solo tackles during Saturday's 26-13 loss to Atlanta in the wild-card round.

After a career-high 136 tackles (98 solo) in 2016, Ogletree dipped to 95 (63 solo) through 15 games this year. The statistical decline is easily explained by Los Angeles' ability to sustain offensive drives and keep its defense off the field for longer stretches. The Rams went from being the lowest-scoring team in 2016 to the highest this year, after all. Ogletree's numbers still made him a solid weekly option in IDP settings, but his production in 2017 might be the new norm with the across-the-board improvements Los Angeles has made.