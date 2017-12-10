Rams' Alec Ogletree: Good to go Sunday
Ogletree (elbow) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Ogletree only managed one limited practice this week while nursing the elbow injury, but it won't prevent him from making his 29th consecutive start. Aside from suffering a fractured fibula that limited him to four games in 2015, Ogletree has proven quite durable in his five NFL seasons, allowing him to emerge as one of the top IDP options at linebacker. He's trending toward the fourth 100-tackle campaign of his career and has supplemented that with two sacks, one interception, a forced fumble and a touchdown.
