Rams' Alec Ogletree: Leads team in tackles Sunday
Ogletree led the Rams with 12 tackles (11 solo) in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.
The 12 tackles are Ogletree's highest game output of the season and the second time he's reached double digits. The 25-year-old should see plenty of opportunities next week against the Saints and their run-heavy offense.
