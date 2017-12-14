Rams' Alec Ogletree: Nine tackles in loss

Ogletree had nine tackles (four solo) and a pass break-up in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

The assist total of five is Ogletree's highest of the season, as the Rams gave up 455 yards and 43 points to the Eagles. The 25-year-old has a more appealing matchup against the Seahawks in Week 15, although Russell Wilson always provides unique matchup issues.

