Rams' Alec Ogletree: Out for rest of game

Ogletree (elbow) has been downgraded to out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Ogletree may have been injured while celebrating after he returned an interception for a touchdown. The sixth-year pro has been solid on the defensive front all season, with 76 tackles, two sacks, six pass breakups and now a pick six. Bryce Hager will continue to fill in for the rest of Sunday's game.