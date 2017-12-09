Rams' Alec Ogletree: Questionable for Sunday
Ogletree (elbow) was a limited participant at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Ogletree was unable to practice earlier in the week due to an elbow injury, but he's still expected to play Sunday. The starting inside linebacker hasn't missed a game yet this season, while it appears unlikely he'd be held out in Week 14 at this point.
