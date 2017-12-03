Rams' Alec Ogletree: Questionable to return with elbow injury
Ogletree suffered an elbow injury in Sunday's game against the Cardinals and is questionable to return, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Ogletree made his presence felt early in Sunday's contest, picking off a Blaine Gabbert pass and returning it 41 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. As long as Ogletree is out, expect Bryce Hager and Cory Littleton to see increased roles at inside linebacker.
