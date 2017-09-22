Rams' Alec Ogletree: Records nine tackles in win

Ogletree played 81 of 82 defensive snaps and recorded nine tackles (seven solo) and one pass defensed during Thursday's 41-39 win over San Francisco.

The linebacker is up to 24 tackles, a sack and two passes defensed for the campaign, as he appears locked in for another monster showing. Ogletree's weekly reliability is especially valuable, and he projects to remain a high-floor, high-ceiling fantasy asset in IDP settings.