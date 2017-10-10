Rams' Alec Ogletree: Records second sack against Seahawks
Ogletree registered four tackles (three solo) and a sack during Sunday's 16-10 loss to Seattle.
Since a quiet opening week, Ogletree has been a strong fantasy asset with 31 tackles (23 solo) and two sacks through the past four outings. He's also a workhorse and played every defensive snaps for the Rams on Sunday. The 26-year-old linebacker is in line to post another excellent IDP showing.
More News
-
Rams' Alec Ogletree: Records nine tackles in win•
-
Rams' Alec Ogletree: Registers 11 tackles in losing effort•
-
Rams' Alec Ogletree: Finishes with career-high 136 tackles•
-
Rams' Alec Ogletree: Tallies 12 tackles in Sunday loss•
-
Rams' Alec Ogletree: Notches 11 tackles in Week 11•
-
Rams' Alec Ogletree: Leaves fingerprints on win over Jets•
-
Week 6 Rankings Review
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire Priorities
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham or Charles Clay? Looking for some running back depth?...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
MNF breakdown: McKinnon steps up
Miss Monday Night Football? Chris Towers has all the details from a surprisingly compelling...