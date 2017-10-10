Rams' Alec Ogletree: Records second sack against Seahawks

Ogletree registered four tackles (three solo) and a sack during Sunday's 16-10 loss to Seattle.

Since a quiet opening week, Ogletree has been a strong fantasy asset with 31 tackles (23 solo) and two sacks through the past four outings. He's also a workhorse and played every defensive snaps for the Rams on Sunday. The 26-year-old linebacker is in line to post another excellent IDP showing.