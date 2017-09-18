Play

Rams' Alec Ogletree: Registers 11 tackles in losing effort

Ogletree led the team with 11 combined tackles during Sunday's loss to the Redskins.

Ogletree's performance headlined a fairly disappointing day for the Rams defense. One of the few bright spots, Ogletree, also had a sack and tackle for loss Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories