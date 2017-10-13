Rams' Alec Ogletree: Signs four-year extension
Ogletree signed a four-year extension with the Rams on Thursday, the team's official site reports.
Ogletree was selected by the Rams in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft and has become the cornerstone of the team's defense ever since. "Alec has evolved into a true leader of our football team and we are excited to sign him to an extension," Rams General Manager Les Snead said. "His teammates voted him as a captain in back-to-back seasons for a reason -- and it's not only because of his production, but his character and resiliency." While it's not all about production, the linebackers play on the field certainly helped his cause, as Ogletree has ended three of his four seasons in the top 10 for single-season tackle totals. This season he currently leads the Rams with 54 tackles (30 solo) to go along with two sacks. Terms of the extension were not disclosed.
