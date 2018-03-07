Rams' Alec Ogletree: Traded to Giants

Ogletree will be traded to the Giants in exchange for two 2018 draft picks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This might be the most surprising trade of the offseason, considering Ogletree just signed a four-year, $42.75 million extension in October. The 2013 first-round pick did have a bit of a down season from an IDP perspective in 2017, but he still managed 95 tackles, two sacks, 10 passes defensed, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 15 games. Ogletree will step right into a three-down role for the linebacker-needy Giants, putting him in a good position to bounce back well into triple digits for tackles. The Rams may have balked at the size of Ogletree's contract after RB Todd Gurley and S Lamarcus Joyner enjoyed breakout seasons that eventually should lead to massive multi-year deals. The team also needs to lock up DT Aaron Donald, and potentially WR Sammy Watkins. Among in-house candidates, Cory Littleton is the best bet to fill Ogletree's vacated snaps. The Rams don't have many weaknesses and thus can afford to prioritize inside linebackers in the upcoming draft.