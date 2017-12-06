Rams' Alec Ogletree: Trending towards playing Sunday

Ogletree (elbow) would not have practiced today had there been a regular padded practice but appears to be making good progress this week, Lindsey Thiry of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Rams had a light practice Wednesday which allowed Ogletree to take part in the team activities. While it would be nice to see him get a full padded practice in before Sunday's contest, the team has noted a fair level of confidence in regards to his progression. We should have a better indication of Ogletree's availability for Week 14 as the week moves closer to Sunday.