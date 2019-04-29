Rams' Alex Bachman: Lands with Los Angeles

Bachman inked a contract with the Rams as an undrafted free agent.

Bachman was a four-year player at Wake Forest, racking up 37 passes for 541 yards and six touchdowns in 2018. Standing at just 6-foot, his size could really limit his NFL potential. Bachman will face an uphill battle for a roster spot with four established options on the wide receiver depth chart already.

