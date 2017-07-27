Rams' Alex Kozan: Starts on NFI list
Kozan will start training camp on the Non-Football Injury list due to an undisclosed injury, Kristen Lago of the Rams' official site reports.
Kozan signed with the Rams in June and is looking to make the team as a backup lineman. He is presently without a concrete timetable for return.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
The CBS Sports staff takes part in our latest 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft. Check out the re...
-
What to know for training camp
Chris Towers runs down all of the key storylines heading into the start of training camp for...
-
Podcast: 10-team strategies
We’re talking tight end tiers and reviewing our 10-team mock draft on Wednesday’s episode of...
-
West on the rise
Knee surgery ended Kenneth Dixon's season before it started, creating a two-headed tandem in...