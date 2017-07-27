Kozan will start training camp on the Non-Football Injury list due to an undisclosed injury, Kristen Lago of the Rams' official site reports.

Kozan signed with the Rams in June and is looking to make the team as a backup lineman. He is presently without a concrete timetable for return.

