The Rams have given Robinson (foot) permission Monday to seek a trade, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Los Angeles is even reportedly willing to take on a portion of the 29-year-old veteran's $15.25 million guaranteed salary to help get a trade done, per Pelissero. Robinson, who missed the last seven games of the 2022 season due to a foot injury, logged just a 33-339-3 receiving line on 52 targets across 10 games in his debut season with the Rams, after having put up just 38-410-1 in 12 contests with the Bears back in 2021. Robinson's chances of a career revival at this point may depend on finding a quality landing spot for a fresh start.