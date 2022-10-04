Robinson caught two of six targets for seven yards in Monday's 24-9 loss to the 49ers.

Despite seeing the third most targets on the team, Robinson was only able to bring in two short passes, another disappointing showing in a season that, outside of a decent Week 2 line (4-53-1), has been full of them. Robinson was unable to gain separation and was constantly smothered during Monday's game, which has become a theme for the 29-year old wideout. Through roughly a quarter of the season, Robinson's 9-95-1 receiving line through four games has to be considered a major disappointment in replacing the production of Robert Woods and Odell Beckham (knee). A tough Week 5 showdown against the Cowboys and their potent defense will make it difficult for Robinson to break out of his slump.