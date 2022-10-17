Robinson caught five of six targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Panthers.

It was the veteran wideout's best game so far as a Ram, and Robinson capped his day with a five-yard TD grab in the second quarter that got his team on the board. He won't get a chance to immediately build on this performance with Los Angeles on bye in Week 7, but Robinson is at least showing signs of becoming a key component in the team's passing attack.