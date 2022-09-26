Robinson secured two of five targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 20-12 victory versus the Cardinals.

Robinson started the year in dismal fashion with a one-catch game against the Bills, but it looked like he had some momentum after a much more successful Week 2 performance against the Falcons that included his first TD as a Ram. Unfortunately, the veteran wideout regressed Sunday, with the low point coming on a would-be touchdown pass that went right through Robinson's hands. The rapport between him and QB Matthew Stafford just hasn't been developing the way fantasy managers would like, although Robinson seeing two end zone targets Sunday is somewhat encouraging. He'll try to bounce back in Week 4 against a stout San Francisco defense.