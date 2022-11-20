Robinson secured four of five targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 27-20 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Robinson tied for the team lead in receptions alongside Tyler Higbee and also checked in second in receiving yards. Robinson found the end zone for the third time this season on a six-yard touchdown grab just before the end of the first half. Robinson is in line to serve as the de facto top target during Cooper Kupp's (ankle) absence, but with Matthew Stafford now back in concussion protocol, it remains to be seen who the veteran wideout will be working with in a Week 12 road showdown against the Chiefs.