Robinson caught four of six targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Cardinals.

Robinson's role in the offense has seemingly regulated itself after some rough patches to start the year, as Robinson's yardage totals and targets both were around his season-long averages. For the first time all season, the veteran wideout didn't have a target in the red zone, but that may have been more indicative of the offense as a whole than Robinson being shut out of his normal role as a red zone threat. With Cooper Kupp (ankle) potentially out for some time, Robinson would likely be thrust into the leading receiver role for the Rams, one that has been generous to Kupp (75-812-6) through nine games this season.