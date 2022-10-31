Robinson caught five of seven targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 31-14 loss to San Francisco.

Robinson was coming off of his best game of the season last week (5/63/1), and while he couldn't replicate the touchdown, the veteran wideout finally produced usable fantasy lines in consecutive games. Cooper Kupp (ankle) went down with an ankle injury late in the contest, so Robinson could see his role increase significantly if his star teammate is forced to miss any time. Make sure a disgruntled manager didn't drop Robinson after a slow start, as he could be in line for heavy targets if Kupp is unable to suit up against the Buccaneers next Sunday.