Robinson (ankle) was listed as limited on Thursday's practice estimate, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
The Rams only held a jog-through Thursday, but Robinson would have maintained his activity level from one day prior if they'd held an actual session. His status for Sunday's game at Kansas City thus may come down to how much work he's able to handle Friday, at which point he may be given an injury designation for Week 12. If Robinson is available this weekend, he likely will be on the receiving end of passes from Bryce Perkins with Matthew Stafford (concussion/neck) ruled out and John Wolford still tending to a neck issue.