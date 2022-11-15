Robinson is expected to settle in as the Rams' new No. 1 receiver beginning with Sunday's game in New Orleans after head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that Cooper Kupp (ankle) would undergo surgery and head to injured reserve, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Through the first nine games of the season, Kupp has been the lifeblood of an otherwise unimpressive Rams offense, accounting for an NFL-high 35.7 percent of his team's receptions on the campaign. Though the Rams won't turn to any one player to absorb Kupp's 10.8 targets per game and a more run-heavy approach could be in the offing, pass catchers such as Robinson, tight end Tyler Higbee and wideouts Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek should all notice at least slight upticks in their projections for as long as Kupp is sidelined. Robinson has struggled to establish a rapport with quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) during his first season in Los Angeles, but the veteran receiver's production had at least been trending up in recent weeks. Over his last four games, Robinson has turned in a 17-185-1 receiving line on 24 targets.