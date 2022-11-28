Coach Sean McVay said after Sunday's loss to the Chiefs that Robinson has a foot injury that will require season-ending surgery, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Robinson missed the 26-10 loss to the Chiefs with what was deemed an ankle injury, but it appears the injury is actually to his foot. The injury-riddled Rams have fallen out of the playoff hunt at 3-8, so they have no reason to rush Robinson's recovery. He finishes his first season in Los Angeles with 33 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns on 52 targets.