Robinson (ankle) is not expected to be active Sunday versus the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Robinson is officially listed as questionable due to a foot injury, but it appears he's trending in the wrong direction for Week 12, a contest that will likely see Los Angeles' offense operate with Bryce Perkins under center. With Cooper Kupp (ankle) also sidelined, if Robinson is officially ruled out ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, the likes of Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek will lead the wide receiver corps, with Brandon Powell, Tutu Atwell, Lance McCutcheon and Jacob Harris also seeing more opportunities.