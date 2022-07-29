Robinson has picked up the Rams' playbook quickly, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.
Robinson has earned compliments from teammates Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp, as well as coach Sean McVay. Coming off a down year with the Bears, Robinson appears primed to bounce back with Stafford throwing him the ball, and the offseason signing is doing his part by getting on the same page as his quarterback as quickly as possible.
