The Rams placed Robinson (foot) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Los Angeles looks as though it could be without its top two receivers for the remaining six games of the season, as Robinson will be joining Cooper Kupp (ankle) on IR. Though the Rams aren't ruling out the possibility of Kupp making it back for Week 17 or 18 after he recently underwent surgery on his ankle, head coach Sean McVay confirmed Sunday that Robinson's upcoming surgery will be season-ending. Robinson thus wraps up an underwhelming first season in L.A. with a 33-339-3 receiving line on 52 targets through 10 appearances. Robinson is on the Rams' books through 2024 after inking a three-year, $46.5 million deal in March.