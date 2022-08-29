Robinson didn't play in Saturday's preseason contest versus Cincinnati.

Coach Sean McVay held true to his word that he would be holding his starters out of preseason action, which means Robinson's first chance to perform for his new team will be on Thursday, Sept. 8 against the Bills. Robinson was given a three-year, $46.5 million contract in the offseason, and will be expected to step in as the complimentary piece to Cooper Kupp with the departures of Robert Woods and Odell Beckham. Robinson's 2021 campaign with the Bears was a season to forget, with 38 catches (on 66 targets) for 410 yards and just a single touchdown, but with the Bears averaging a paltry 188.6 passing yards per game (30th in the league), the blame can be assigned more towards the offense as a whole than Robinson's contributions. Expect a bounce back for Robinson with Matthew Stafford representing a big upgrade at quarterback and a Rams offense that ranked 5th in the NFL in passing yards per game at 273.1.